Thank you East Baltimore

May 20, 2016, No comments

Dear East Baltimore, As of May 18, 2016, the Baltimore Guide will no longer publish and distribute a weekly printed newspaper. Thank you to our readers, our advertisers and our […]

Sunshine and free hugs happily surprised shoppers at the semi-annual Butchers Hill Flea Market and Craft Fair in Patterson Park last weekend. | Photo by Julie M. Kichline
Flea Market and Food Trucks

May 18, 2016, No comments
Hypnotist, Matt Davis | Photo courtesy of Matt Davis
Matt Davis: Radio DJ turned hypnotist gets into your head

May 18, 2016, No comments

The human mind is divided into two sections. The conscious contains our everyday thoughts, it’s analytical and logical, it makes the decisions and remembers our daily responsibilities, Beneath all this […]

Dypski Park
Future of Dypski Park guided by community needs and wants

May 18, 2016, No comments

Dypski Park is a 2.5-acre “pocket park” at 1225 S. Ellwood Ave. across Boston St. from the Canton Waterfront Park on the north side of the Du Burns Arena. The […]

A rendering of the Potomac St. bike lanes. | Photo courtesy of the Department of Transportation
Updates on S. Potomac and Hudson Sts. bike lanes

May 18, 2016, No comments

The Department of Transportation met with residents to discuss concerns and inquiries about the announced plans for protected bike lanes on S. Potomac St. The two-way bike lane will be […]

| Photo courtesy of Healthy Harbor Initiative
Harbor fails yearly report card, crumbling sewage infrastructure blamed

May 18, 2016, No comments

Another year, another failing grade for the Inner Harbor. Last week, the Healthy Harbor Initiative, a project through the Waterfront Partnership, released its yearly report card where it grades the […]

